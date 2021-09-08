Astronomers discover natural shelter on Mars against radiation

Scientists have discovered a natural shelter on Mars that can protect it against the radiation on the Red planet.

Radiation from space has a nearly unimpeded path to the Martian surface without a protective magnetic shield.

The atmosphere of Mars is extremely thin in comparison to Earth and it lacks a global magnetic shield required for protection against harmful radiation.

With the latest discovery by astronomers, not only machines but also human beings can roam the surface of Mars without the fear of radiation.

The findings, published in Geophysical Research Letters, is titled ''Directionality of the Martian Surface Radiation and Derivation of the Upward Albedo Radiation.''

The research was conducted by the University of Science and Technology in China and its lead author is Guo Jingnan.

It states the use of natural geological structures on Mars, including cave skylights and lava tubes as a mitigation strategy for space radiation.

The Radiation Assessment Detector (RAD) will be used by the Mars Science Laboratory in its future visits to the Red planet.

It is used to detect harmful radiation on Mars that originates from the Sun and other sources in the universe.

The study is significant because the energetic particles in the interplanetary space can adversely affect astronauts and cause cancer amid other hereditary diseases.