Astronomers discover closest known black hole to Earth

The nearest black hole to Earth has been found by astronomers; it is only 1,600 light-years distant.

It was revealed by scientists on Friday that this black hole is ten times as large as the sun. And compared to the previous record-holder, it is three times closer.

The companion star, which circles the black hole at roughly the same distance as Earth orbits the sun, was used to identify it.

Gaia, a satellite operated by the European Space Agency, was used to discover the black hole at first, according to Kareem El-Badry of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

The International Gemini Observatory in Hawaii was contacted by El-Badry and his group to corroborate their findings, which were then reported in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

How the system developed in the Milky Way is a mystery to the experts. It has the designation Gaia BH1 and is found in the serpent-bearer constellation Ophiuchus.

