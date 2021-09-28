Astronaut posts breathtaking photo of aurora taken from above Earth

You may have seen auroras in person if you ever happened to go to Scandinavian countries or far in the southern hemisphere. The photos are aplenty. It's possible for most of us to witness them once in life, at least dream of it. But watching the mesmerising play of aurora from above it is a fortune only astronauts may have.

And in times of social media, it has become possible for them to share the wonderful experience with all of us. Thomas Pesquet, the European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut has done just the same from his perch on International Space Station (ISS). He has posted a picture of aurora, not with sky in its background but Earth! This adds another one to what is a soothing play of colours.

In Pesquet's photo, the blue Earth appears bathed in colour green. The waves dance, rise up and reach the horizon where they change colour to red.

"Another aurora but this one is special as it is so bright. It is the full Moon lighting up the shadow side of Earth almost like daylight." writes Pesquet in his post on Instagram.

He hasn't mentioned exact location of the aurora or whether it was Aurora Borealis or Aurora Australis (aurora visible in southern hemisphere). But such details don't matter while we look at the picture.

Aurora is formed due to interaction between solar particles and particles of Earth's atmosphere. When particles from the Sun interact with Earth's magnetic field, they get channelled to the poles and there they interact with the atmosphere. The result? A soft dance of colours which is a sight to behold!