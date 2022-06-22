Astronaut nudges Sandra Bullock while recreating 'Gravity' scene on ISS

Astronaut Samantha Cristopforetti has posted an interesting tweet. What's more, the European Space Agency astronaut has even nudged Hollywood star Sandra Bullock while she was at it.

The tweet has a photo that shows Cristoforetti floating in weightless conditions aboard International Space Station (ISS). Pretty regular experience for those aboard the ISS.

But the photo is a collage of two photos and the other one is a screengrab from movie 'Gravity'. The movie, starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney saw Bullock inside a space station in a pretty similar pose to that struck by Cristoferetti.

"Hey, Dr. Stone! Quick question for you. How did you get your hair to stay put? #AskingForAFriend" says Cristoferetti in lighter vein in the tweet. Sandra Bullock played the role of Ryan Stone in the movie

The Twitterati has certainly been amused. The image has got more than 14 thousand likes and nearly two thousand retweets

Samantha Cristoferetti is currently on a six-month mission aboard International Space Station (ISS). She was in news, not many days ago, for being the first TikToker in space. She also posts infotainment videos.

Sandra Bullock has not yet commented on Cristoferetti's tweet. If she does, it will be interesting to see what the real astronaut talks with one who meticulously tried to imbibe hardships of space travel and presented it on screen.

