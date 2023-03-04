As race to space 'shoots up' junk in Earth's orbit, US Space Command releases 'responsible space behaviours'

As humanity reaches out towards space, thousands of commercial satellites are being launched into Earth's orbit. The launch of these satellites at a record, breakneck speed has also spurred a growing swarm of space debris, which has become the cause of concern for governments and private companies alike. In a bid to establish norms in the orbit, the US Space Command on Friday released a formal list of what it considers "responsible space behaviours."

The norms, as per Reuters, comprise a section on space debris urging space players to dispose of defunct satellites safely. It also calls on companies to notify other operators if any problems with their spacecraft might pose a debris hazard.

"You have to find a way to allow the economy to grow in the space domain, and in order to do that you need to make sure that it remains sustainable," said Brigadier General Richard Zellmann, deputy director of the command's operations unit while talking to Reuters.

"Key to that is going to be ensuring that we can either solve that debris problem or at least mitigate it to the point that it's acceptable," he added.

The private sector, too, is attempting to control littering in orbit. Reportedly, Neumann Space, an Australia-based company, is developing technology that could help recycle old defunct satellites into fuel. A test satellite may be launched in June of this year.

"It's great because you can do mission extension by refuelling with what's already in space," said Neumann Chief Executive Herve Astier. "Using the metal that's already there, that's a way to move forward in terms of sustainability," he added.

Another firm, Tokyo-based Astroscale, is testing a debris-removing device called ELSA. The device latches onto defunct satellites and drags them towards Earth's atmosphere, where they undergo a fiery disposal upon entering the planet's atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies)

