Artemis-1 postponements: Elon Musk has a suggestion for NASA

NASA's Artemis mission to the Moon has been marred by delays. The launch of Artemis-1 was scheduled and delayed again and again. Billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk now has a suggestion for NASA.

At the time of the launch of Artemis-1 NASA engineers could not overcome a hydrogen leak in a 'quick disconnect' phase of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket launch.

According to Eric Berger of Ars Technica, NASA has a tolerance for a small amount of hydrogen leakage and anything above a 4% concentration of hydrogen near the 'quick disconnect' is considered a flammability hazard.

Musk replied to Berger's 'accurate assessment', saying that "Raptor design started out using H2 (hydrogen), but switched to CH4 (hydrogen). Latter is the best combo of high efficiency and ease of operation in my opinion."

"Delta-v difference between H2 and CH4 is small for most missions, because the CH4 tank is much smaller & no insulation is needed," Musk explained.

The delta-v is the difference of velocity that a rocket engine can impose on a spacecraft as a function of the specific impulse and the variation in the mass of the vehicle itself.

According to him, CH4 (methane) is easier to produce on Mars and is "very important" for launch missions. SpaceX is among the first companies to use liquid methane and hydrogen as fuel.

Elon Musk has plans for a self-sustaining city on Mars in 20 years' time. SpaceX is preparing the Starship mega rocket to take people and cargo to the moon, Mars and beyond.

According to the report, The NASA showstopper "was an 8-inch diameter line carrying liquid hydrogen into the rocket. It sprung a persistent leak at the inlet, known as a quick-disconnect, leading on board the vehicle".

