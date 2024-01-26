Archaeologists hunting for Cleopatra's tomb unearth 'geometric miracle' tunnel

In the archaeological pursuits at Taposiris Magna on the Egyptian coast, researchers led by Kathleen Martinez from the University of Santo Domingo unearthed a remarkable tunnel, now dubbed a "geometric miracle." Situated beneath the temple, the tunnel, two metres tall, stretches an astonishing 1,305 meters through sandstone, resembling the renowned Tunnel of Eupalinos on the Greek island of Samos.

The design of the Taposiris Magna tunnel bears striking similarities to the Tunnel of Eupalinos, a 6th-century BCE aqueduct celebrated for its engineering brilliance. Although not an exact replica, the Taposiris Magna tunnel stands as an engineering feat in its own right.

Mystery surrounding the tunnel's purpose

While parts of the Taposiris Magna tunnel are submerged, mirroring the Eupalinos Tunnel, its purpose remains enigmatic. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities noted its structural resemblance but could not determine its function.

Cleopatra's lost tomb connection

Martinez, engaged in the quest for Cleopatra VII's tomb since 2004, considers the tunnel a potential breakthrough. The temple, founded around 280 BCE, was dedicated to Osiris and Isis, deities associated with Cleopatra. Clues, including coins and figurines found in the temple, hint at Cleopatra and Mark Antony's possible interment in similar tombs.

The next phase involves exploring the Mediterranean Sea, where earthquakes between 320 and 1303 CE caused parts of the temple to collapse into the waves. Prior excavations uncovered tunnels extending from Lake Mariout to the Mediterranean. Whether Cleopatra's tomb lies within these tunnels or not, the ongoing excavations promise insights into the mysterious ancient city.

The tunnel has already yielded treasures, including pottery fragments and a rectangular limestone block. While the primary goal is locating Cleopatra's tomb, the broader excavation sheds light on Taposiris Magna's historical significance.