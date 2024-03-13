Archaeologists discover earliest direct evidence of body piercings in Neolithic graves in Turkey

Archaeologists excavating the Neolithic settlement of Boncuklu Tarla in southeastern Turkey have unearthed a remarkable collection of stud-shaped objects, reminiscent of contemporary body piercings. This discovery potentially represents the earliest known instances of body piercing, shedding light on the adornment practices of ancient communities.

The site of Boncuklu Tarla has gained recognition for its extensive assortment of personal ornaments, boasting over 100,000 decorative artifacts since excavation began in 2012.

Among these artefacts, the recent discovery stands out as a testament to the early use of body adornments among sedentary communities.

Unique insights into early ornamentation

According to archaeologist Ergül Kodaş and colleagues from Mardin Artuklu University in Turkey, who published their findings, the uncovered artifacts provide a unique glimpse into the use of body piercing ornaments by ancient settlers, as reported by Science Alert. Previous archaeological records primarily feature pendants, necklaces, and charms, making this discovery of body piercings particularly significant.

Kodaş and his team examined the size, shape, and positioning of the objects within the graves at Boncuklu Tarla. Despite some artefacts being displaced, likely by rodents, others remained in close proximity to the human remains, particularly around the ears and jaws.

The unearthed ornaments, particularly those resembling labrets worn beneath the lower lip, offer compelling evidence of early body piercing practices. While similar pieces dating back to 10,000 BC have been found, this discovery presents the most definitive example to date.

Cultural significance and spread

Body piercing appears to have been a significant cultural practice in southwest Asia, with evidence dating back to approximately 6,000 BC. The practice likely spread through Mesopotamia and eventually reached other regions, including Africa and Central and South America.

Also watch | Peru: Archaeologists unearth 30 graves from pre-Inca age that date back between 1000-1440 AD While children buried at the site were often interred with pendants and beads instead of piercings, the presence of ornaments beside adult skeletons suggests a cultural association between piercings and maturity. The researchers speculate that piercings may have signified certain roles or social statuses within the community.