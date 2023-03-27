Aliens watching us through tiny probes, suggest Pentagon officials

In a draft document, Pentagon officials last week suggested that aliens may be visiting our solar system and releasing tiny probes similar to the mission which NASA conducts to study other planets.

The draft report of the research was authored by the director of the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) Sean Kirkpatrick and Harvard University astronomy department's chairman Abraham Loeb and emphasised the unidentified aerial phenomena's physical constraints.

“An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions,” read the report.

“These ‘dandelion seeds’ could be separated from the parent craft by the tidal gravitational force of the Sun or by a manoeuvring capability,” it added.

In July 2022, the AARO was established and given the responsibility to track the objects present in space, sky and underwater and even objects which may have shifted from one domain to another.

NASA was given the task of finding about 90 per cent of objects present near Earth which are larger than 140 meters in 2005, which led to Pan-STARRS telescopes, as per the report.

An unusual interstellar object was detected by Pan-STARRS on October 19, 2017, which was later named ‘Oumuamua', or scout in Hawaiian.

The object was shaped like a cigar and appeared flat and was propelled away from the sun without displaying a cometary tail which made scientists believe it was artificial.

Another object was discovered three years later, noted the report which was called NASA’s rocket booster 2020 SO and had no cometary trail.

The report added that six months before ‘Oumuamua' came closer to the Earth, another meter-sized interstellar meteor called IM2 had crashed on the Earth, showing similar speed relative to the Sun at large distances and looking like the ‘Oumuamua'.

“With proper design, these tiny probes would reach the Earth or other solar system planets for exploration, as the parent craft passes by within a fraction of the Earth-Sun separation — just like ‘Oumuamua’ did,” the authors stated.

“Astronomers would not be able to notice the spray of mini probes because they do not reflect enough sunlight for existing survey telescopes to notice them,” they added.

(With inputs from agencies)

