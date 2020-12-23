Aliens in our galaxy may have perished due to too much progress, study suggests

Expecting to find alien life soon? Well, we hate it to break to you but that may not be possible, at least that’s what a study suggests. The study claims that aliens in our galaxy may have perished, rather caused their own down fall by progressing too much, a study posits.

Researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and California Institute of Technology earlier claimed that the scientific and technological progress of a civilisation would cause its downfall.

Also read: Aliens calling? Scientists receive radio signals from faraway planet

The research added it “will inevitably lead to complete destruction and biological degeneration”. Based on this, they extrapolated that all life in the Milky Way Galaxy may have been obliterated by now, not my external sources, but by its own devices - development.

The paper which was posted online on Arxiv earlier this month, researchers said that based on this, extrapolation suggests that intelligent life may have destroyed themselves.

Also read: Aliens exist but in hiding, until mankind is ready, says ex-Israeli space head

The scientists also posited that humans are yet to develop such societies, or in other words reach their peak. The paper added that the aliens existed at least 8 billion years ago after the formation of the gallery, while humans showed up at least 13.5 billion years after the creation of the Milky Way.

However, not all hope is lost, at least outside of the Milky Way. Earlier in December, an international team of scientists has received radio signals from a planet far far away. The planet is located in the star system named Tau Bootis which is 51 light-years away. The system contains a binary star and an exoplanet.

Also read: Obama asked officials about the existence of aliens as US president. What did they tell him?

The team is led by Jake Turner (postdoctoral researcher in Cornell University), Philippe Zarka (Observatoire de Paris - Paris Sciences et Lettres University) and Jean-Mathias Griessmeier from Université d’Orléans.

The observation and the research has been published in scientific journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

“The signal is from the Tau Boötes system, which contains a binary star and an exoplanet. We make the case for an emission by the planet itself. From the strength and polarisation of the radio signal and the planet’s magnetic field, it is compatible with theoretical predictions,” said Jake Turner. He was quoted by Cornell University