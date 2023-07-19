Alarm raised as study finds forever chemicals in pregnant women's blood

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) has revealed the presence of various chemicals used in plastic production and other industrial applications in the blood of pregnant women.

The findings as per the researchers indicate increased health risks for both mothers and their babies. The study adds to a growing body of evidence showing that chemicals to which people are routinely exposed can lead to subtle yet harmful changes in health.

A 'wake-up' call

Researchers, as per the Guardian, emphasised that this discovery should serve as a "wake-up call" for policymakers.

Tracey Woodruff, professor and director of the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) programme on reproductive health and the environment, called it an "important issue".

"It’s urgent we do more to understand the role that chemicals have in maternal conditions and health inequities. We are being exposed to hundreds of chemicals and this research contributes to better understanding the impact they are having on our health," she said as quoted by The Guardian.

What the study found

In the government-funded study published in the Environmental Health Perspectives journal, the researchers analysed the blood samples of 302 pregnant participants and their babies' umbilical cord blood.

Alarmingly, they found harmful chemicals, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), in at least 97 per cent of the blood samples.

PFAS, such as PFOS, have long been associated with serious health problems, including birth defects, despite the US Environmental Protection Agency's agreement with PFOS maker 3M to phase out its use over 23 years ago.

The study also identified other chemicals, such as abnormal fatty acids and substances used in the production of pesticides, medications, and plastics, in the majority of the pregnant women's blood samples.

As per researchers, these chemicals have been linked to an increased risk of gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, and pregnancy-related hypertension. Of particular concern were the long-chain fatty acids discovered, which are typically found in individuals with Reye's syndrome, a severe condition affecting the liver and brain.

It must be noted that the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries, with rates doubling between 1999 and 2019, particularly affecting Black mothers.

Forever chemicals

PFAS chemicals, often referred to as "forever chemicals," do not naturally break down and persist in the environment and living organisms. They have been linked to health issues such as cancer, decreased fertility, and kidney disease.

The recent study coincides with recent testing commissioned by the Environmental Working Group, which found elevated levels of PFAS in the drinking water of several US cities. As per a report released by the US Geological Survey earlier this month, 45 per cent of US drinking water is contaminated with PFAS.

(With inputs from agencies)





