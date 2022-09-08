AI-powered humanoid robot is the new CEO of a Chinese metaverse company

Artificial Intelligence is already threatening thousands of jobs across the world. Now, a Chinese metaverse corporation has named a robot as its CEO, a move that has people excited, while also creating a little fear. Ms Tang Yu is a virtual humanoid robot powered by Artificial Intelligence and has been appointed the Rotating CEO of Fujian NetDragon Websoft.

The company, that makes applications for mobile phones and also operates multiplayer online games, aims to “leapfrog operational efficiency to a new level” with the move.

“We believe AI is the future of corporate management, and our appointment of Ms. Tang Yu represents our commitment to truly embrace the use of AI to transform the way we operate our business, and ultimately drive our future strategic growth,” NetDragon chairman Dr Dejian Liu said on the appointment.

Tang Yu will oversee operations at the company valued at nearly $10 billion. A press release said, "Tang Yu will streamline process flow, enhance quality of work tasks, and improve speed of execution. Tang Yu will also serve as a real-time data hub and analytical tool to support rational decision-making in daily operations, as well as to enable a more effective risk management system."

The company said that the robot will also perform tasks that are subjective in nature and need human touch. It will help the company make rational decisions and help with an effective risk management system.

