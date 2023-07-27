Aditya L1: India's first space-based mission to study Sun

Aditya L1 is India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, which is scheduled to be launched in 2023. The spacecraft is named after Aditya, the Hindu god of the Sun. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aims to place Aditya L1 in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrange point, which is about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth.

The mission's primary objective is to study the Sun's corona, which is the corona is a very hot and dynamic region. Aditya L1 will carry a number of instruments to study the corona, including a coronagraph, a spectrometer, and an imager.

The mission is also expected to study other aspects of the Sun, such as its magnetic field, its atmosphere, and its evolution. Aditya L1 is a major scientific undertaking, and it is expected to make significant contributions to our understanding of the Sun.

Aditya L1 is a flagship mission for ISRO, and it aims to showcase India's capabilities in space science. The government-funded mission is expected to cost around ₹1,500 crores (US$200 million).

The mission is also a major international collaboration, and it is expected to strengthen India's ties with other spacefaring nations.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE