A cosmic body just collided with Jupiter. Here's what happened

Jupiter isn't just another gas blob floating in space in our Solar System. It is the biggest planet that revolves around the Sun. It is also the only planet in the Solar System which came close to being a star. Thankfully for us it didn't.

But this is not the only good thing about Jupiter. The gas giant, along with Saturn have been believed by scientists to be actively protecting inner planets in the Solar System.

More on this in a short while.

A celestial body has collided with Jupiter. It was a small celestial body compared to gigantic size of Jupiter but it is likely to be proportionally bigger when compared with Earth.

Space[dot]com has reported that the collision took place at 1:45 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Aug. 29.

An account associated with Organised Autotelescopes for Serendipitous Event Survey (OASES) project and Planetary Observation Camera for Optical Transient Surveys (PONCOTS) system posted about the collision on X (formerly Twitter).

The collision caused a tiny flash in Jupiter's atmosphere.

An account named 'MASA Planetary Log' later on posted a footage on X that showed a brief burst of light associated with the collision.

Another independent observation was made by am amateur astronomer in Chinese city of Zhengzhou in Henan province.

The OASES account on X posted a high-res image of Jupiter at the time of the collision.

This brings us back to the discussion on how Jupiter protects inner solar system and may even be responsible for flourishing life on Earth.

The huge gravity of Jupiter attracts asteroids and comets that are hurtling towards the inner Solar System, perhaps on a collision course with some planet (even Earth!). These space rocks may be huge by our perception but when compared to Jupiter, they are pretty tiny. So the gas giant gobbles them up like its nobody's business and continues on its path around the Sun as if nothing major has happened.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.