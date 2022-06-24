A beer a day might keep your gut flora healthy: Study

A new research suggests that even non-alcoholic beer could increase the diversity of gut microbes in men. Researchers from Nova University Lisbon, Portugal, asked 19 healthy adult men to drink 11 oz (325 ml) of alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager with supper every day for four weeks to better understand the impact of beer on the diversity of gut flora. The alcoholic beers contained 5.2 percent alcohol by volume.

The average age of the guys in the study was 35. They were regarded as moderate drinkers because they consumed the same amount of alcohol before the trial began on average.

The alcohol percentage of the beers was the key distinction between the alcoholic and non-alcoholic varieties that the study's authors made. The guys were instructed not to alter their eating or exercise routines throughout the trial, and they were unaware of the type of beer they were consuming.

Before and after the experiment, their gut flora was examined in blood and stool samples. The Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry reported the findings.

At the conclusion of the study, researchers discovered that the men's stomachs contained a more varied assortment of microorganisms overall, in addition to no change in weight or BMI and no new indications of heart or metabolism issues in the men's blood.

According to the authors, men also exhibited greater levels of faecal alkaline phosphatase, a marker for improved intestinal health.

The study's authors noted that additional research with more participants is required to support their findings, and that their investigation did not examine the impact of non-alcoholic beer on the variety of gut bacteria in individuals who do not typically consume alcohol.

Although earlier studies only identified advantages to non-alcoholic beer, this study is not the first to associate beer consumption with higher gut bacterial diversity.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.