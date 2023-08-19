A basic saliva test can detect cardiovascular disease. Here's how

A group of scientists has unveiled a potential breakthrough in cardiovascular disease detection, a straightforward saliva test that may reveal the earliest indicators of heart issues.

Their research has brought to the fore a compelling connection between elevated white blood cell levels in the saliva of young, healthy adults and an early warning sign of cardiovascular disease.

Linking white blood cells to heart health

The study highlights that heightened levels of white blood cells, which typically signify gum inflammation, are closely linked to compromised flow-mediated dilation, a precursor to heart disease.

This discovery suggests that inflammatory agents might infiltrate the bloodstream via the gums, instigating damage to the vascular system and setting the stage for cardiovascular diseases.

This groundbreaking research, published recently in the journal Frontiers in Oral Health, solidifies the correlation between heightened white blood cell counts and impaired flow-mediated dilation, which serves as an early indicator of suboptimal arterial health.

Significance of the findings

Trevor King, the corresponding author of the study and affiliated with Mount Royal University in Canada who spoke to PTI, emphasised the gravity of these findings.

He stated, "Even in young, healthy adults, low levels of oral inflammatory load may have an impact on cardiovascular health - one of the leading causes of death in North America."

This research is not isolated; it builds upon previous studies linking periodontitis, a common gum infection, to the development of cardiovascular disease. Scientists speculate that inflammatory components originating from the gums can infiltrate the bloodstream, potentially jeopardising the integrity of the vascular system.

A holistic approach to health

Ker-Yung Hong, the first author of the study, who now conducts research in dentistry at the University of Western Ontario, Canada, emphasised the broader implications of their findings. She stated, "If we are seeing that oral health may have an impact on the risk of developing cardiovascular disease even in young, healthy individuals, this holistic approach can be implemented earlier on."

While highlighting the potential significance of their findings, Trevor King stressed the importance of maintaining optimal oral hygiene and regular visits to the dentist, especially in light of this emerging evidence.

