A bacteria-murdering virus may come in handy to kill superbugs

When we say the word 'bacteria' we quickly imagine disease and infections. And rightly so because bacterias are behind many diseases that are even fatal. So for a layperson, it may be hard to imagine that there might be a natural entity which might kill a bacteria.

Enter bacteriophages.

Bacteriophages are a group of bacteria which not only kill bacteria, but even use their mechanism to multiply its numbers. Scientists have now found that bacteriophages may come in handy to kill drug-resistant bacterias or 'superbugs'.

Whenever a bacteris finds itself in an environment low on nutrients, it goes into a sleep-mode sort of a state in which it remains alive but dormant. Even though they are dormant, the bacterias devlop protection mechanism that protects them from bacteriophages or antibiotics.

Watch | Elon Musk's Neuralink implants brain chip in human for the first time × Till now, attempts to kill dormant bacteria using bacteriophages were unsuccessful. Researchers from the University of Basel and ETH Zurich in Switzerland have now tasted success.

"In view of the huge number of bacteriophages...I was always convinced that evolution must have produced some that can crack into dormant bacteria," says microbiologist Alexander Harms from the University of Basel.

Also Read | Hermit crabs found using discarded plastic waste as form of armour

Harms and the team of researchers have found a new type of bacteriophage called they've named Paride.

And where was this virus found? In rotting plant material inside a Swiss cemetary.

The origin may have a macabre touch to it but Paride was found to be killing Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacteria that causes serious form of pneumonia.

Lab tests have reportedly yielded that in combination with antibiotic meropenem, Paride was able to kill 99 per cent of P aeruginosa. The team found that the combination was also effective when tried in mice.

The research has been published in journal Nature Communications.