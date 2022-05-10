6-year-old boy looks for shells with father on UK beach, discovers rare megalodon tooth

A major discovery has been made by a 6-year-old boy while looking for shells with his father on a beach in the UK.

The answer is that the child, Sammy Shelton, has found a rare tooth, which belongs to a megalodon, media reports said. It was the biggest shark that ever lived on Earth.

The tooth was found on Bawdsey beach in Suffolk on the east coast of England, reported Great Yarmouth Mercury, a local news outlet.

"We knew what it was but not how rare it was," Peter Shelton, boy's father, told the Great Yarmouth Mercury.

"Sammy was very excited as we'd seen fragments of shark teeth on the beach, but nothing as big and heavy as this," Shelton added.

The tooth measures around 4 inches (10 centimeters) long, as per The Mirror.

The beach is a popular site among fossil hunters.

The teeth of megalodon are "extremely rare" in the UK, as per the Natural History Museum in London.

At the top of the food chain, Megalodon or Otodus megalodon used to rule the oceans. It could take down large prey, such as whales and dolphins.

The largest teeth of megalodon can be more than 7 inches (17.8 cm) in length.

(With inputs from agencies)