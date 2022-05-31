35 interlinked passageways under 3,000-year-old Chavin de Huantar temple found by archaeologists

A network of passageways under over 3,000-year-old temple in the Peruvian Andes seems to have been found by archaeologists, media reports said. The temple, which is called Chavin de Huantar, is located in the north-central Andes. It was once a religious and administrative centre for people living in the region.

The discovery of the passageways was made earlier in May. It has features, which seemed to have been built earlier than the labyrinthine galleries of the temple, as per John Rick, archaeologist, Stanford University. He was also involved in the excavation.

Around 35 underground passageways seem to have been found in excavations. They all connect with each other. These passageways seem to have been built between 1,200 and 200 years BC and are located 3,200 meters above sea level.

In 1985, Chavin de Huantar was declared a World Heritage Site. "It's a passageway, but it's very different. It's a different form of construction. It has features from earlier periods that we've never seen in passageways," Rick told Reuters.

