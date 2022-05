Archaeologists uncover hundreds of ancient Egyptian coffins and bronze statues of deities

Updated: May 31, 2022, 10:55 AM(IST)

From Anubis to Amun, archaeologists have uncovered hundreds of ancient Egyptian coffins and bronze statues of deities in Cairo. According to Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the discovery has been made at a cemetery in Saqqara.

Date back to 500BC

The statues of gods date back to 500BC which was called the Late Period and also include 250 coffins.

Sharing details of 150 bronze statues, Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said they included Min, Osiris, Isis, Nefertum, Bastet and Hathor along with a headless statue of the architect Imhotep.



