/'SpaceX IPO': How Elon Musk is set to strengthen control after listing

As SpaceX moves closer to a public listing, new details reveal how Elon Musk is likely to retain and in some ways increase his control over the company.

According to the company’s IPO filing, Musk will continue to hold a dominant position even after SpaceX becomes a publicly traded firm, raising important questions for future investors.

Musk’s control will remain above 50%

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Even after the IPO, Musk is expected to retain more than 50 per cent of voting power, ensuring that he remains in full control of key decisions.

He will continue to serve as CEO, CTO and chairman, giving him authority across both management and governance.

This means Musk will be able to:

Appoint board members

Approve major decisions

Maintain long-term strategic direction

In practical terms, this structure makes it difficult for shareholders to influence company decisions.

Dual-class shares strengthen voting power

SpaceX uses a dual-class share structure, where certain shares carry higher voting rights.

Musk holds a large portion of these super-voting shares, giving him far greater influence than regular shareholders.

Public investors will mainly receive Class A shares, which come with lower voting power. This creates a gap between ownership and control.

Such structures are already used by companies like Google and Meta, but experts say SpaceX’s model goes further in concentrating power.

Limits on shareholder rights

The IPO filing outlines several restrictions on shareholder influence.

The company states that investors may have limited ability to:

Influence corporate decisions

Challenge management legally

Elect directors independently

In addition, SpaceX has structured its legal framework in a way that makes shareholder lawsuits more difficult.

For example, investors would need to hold at least 3 per cent of shares to file certain types of legal claims. At current valuation estimates, this could require tens of billions of dollars in holdings.

Texas incorporation adds legal protection

SpaceX has chosen to incorporate in Texas, which offers a different regulatory environment compared to states like Delaware.

The company has also included provisions that direct most legal disputes to specific courts or arbitration systems.

Experts say this reduces the likelihood of legal challenges against management decisions.

Stock market dynamics may support valuation

The company is expected to be added quickly to major stock indexes such as the Nasdaq 100 after listing.

This could lead to increased demand from institutional investors, as index funds are required to buy shares of companies included in these benchmarks.

As a result, early trading may see strong demand, which could support the stock price in the initial phase.

Additional financial advantages for Musk

Musk has also been granted a compensation package that includes 1 billion additional shares, tied to long-term performance goals.

Even before these shares fully vest, he is allowed to:

Vote using these shares

Use them as collateral for loans

This provides financial flexibility and additional influence over the company.

What this means for investors

The SpaceX IPO offers an opportunity to invest in one of the world’s most valuable private companies. However, the structure means that public shareholders will have limited control. Investors may benefit from the company’s growth, but decision-making will remain concentrated with Musk.

What happens next

Further details about pricing and share allocation are expected closer to the IPO date.

The listing is likely to attract strong interest from global investors, but attention will remain on how the company balances growth with governance.