With the New Year's around the corner, tech billionaire Elon Musk shared a photo on his social media platform X where he looked fit.

"Ozempic Santa," Musk said in the post early Thursday (Dec 26) and shared a photo of him dressed as a Santa Claus. Musk seemed much fitter than he has been in recent years.

"Like Cocaine Bear, but Santa and Ozempic! Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn't have the same ring to it."

With Musk's revelation (about using Mounjaro), people have been searching online about what this drug is.

What is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro is manufactured by American pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly.

According to Eli Lilly, Mounjaro is an injectable prescription medicine that is used along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

How does Mounjaro assist in weight loss?

Mounjaro helps its consumers in the following ways:

> It helps the body release insulin when blood sugar is high.

> It helps the body remove excess sugar from the blood.

> It helps to stop the liver from making and releasing too much sugar.

> It reduces how much food is eaten.

> It also slows down how quickly food leaves the stomach, which lessens over time.

How does Mounjaro work?

Mounjaro represents a different class of medicines introduced for adults with type 2 diabetes. It works differently by directly activating GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) pathways to help regulate blood sugar.

Click on this link to know all about Mounjaro

It is not yet known whether Elon Musk is a type 2 diabetic despite his consumption of the drug.

Is Mounjaro a weight loss drug?

Eli Lilly says that Mounjaro is not a weight loss drug.

The limitations of using Mounjaro

Mounjaro is designed for adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The drug cannot be used for people with type 1 diabetes. Eli Lilly says, "It is not known if Mounjaro is safe and effective for use in children under 18 years of age."

What are the side effects?

Mounjaro has both common and severe side effects.

The common side effects are- Nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, decreased appetite, constipation, indigestion, and stomach pain.

The severe side effects are- Inflammation of the pancreas, low blood sugar, kidney problems, severe allergic reactions, severe stomach problems, changes in vision, and gallbladder problems.

Few precautions to observe while using Mounjaro

Eli Lilly says that your healthcare provider should show you how to use Mounjaro before you use it for the first time. "Talk to your healthcare provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it," the pharmaceutical giant says.

"Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 4 weeks after you start Mounjaro and for 4 weeks after each increase in your dose," it adds.