TikTok adds ‘Family Pairing’, gives parents more control over their kids' accounts

Chinese social networking platform TikTok on Thursday added parental control feature to its app that will allow parents to set restrictions on the accounts of their children remotely.

Media reports suggest that the feature is named 'family Pairing', that lets parents link their TikTok accounts with the account of the children. 'Family Pairing' allows parents to disable direct messages, set screen time limits and disable direct messages.

TikTok will also be disabling the feature of direct messages for all the users below the age of 16 from today.

TikTok is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming.

The feature has been officially introduced but TikTok said that the worldwide rollout will take place over the “coming weeks.”

This is not a well-explained feature. But for an app of TikTok’s scale, it’s likely based in large part on users flagging inappropriate videos they come across.



(With inputs from ANI)