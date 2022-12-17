Robot plant grows or withers with success or failure of UN nature talks

The complex environmental debates that take place at a UN summit are not always easily decoded for humans to understand how it is going to impact the nature they are surrounded with, at a time when humanity is clinching its last hope to save Mother Earth.

Hence, to easily understand the impact of human actions on nature, an artist and scientist came together to create a data-driven and large robotic plant that grows or withers depending upon the policy commitments made by the countries.

This robotic plant can tangibly demonstrate how the actions of humans will impact the threatened species of the world.

ALSO READ| New nursery used by hammerhead sharks found near Galapagos islands



The 5.5-metre (18-foot) tall plant called "ECONARIO” was built in a year using recycled steel and has been on display currently in Montreal Convention Centre, as the policymakers work towards finalising a deal for the protection of ecosystems at the COP15 meeting.

The robotic plant's creator Dutch artist Thijs Biersteker said that the idea behind creating it was simple. "If the research does not reach us, then how can the research teach us? Art reflects the time we're in, and it should reflect these important issues,” he said.

The Biodiversity Intactness Index (BII) sends its data to the plant which includes the original number of species' estimated percentage that still exist as well as their abundance in a particular area, despite the environmental impact of human actions.

WATCH| Heatwave hit Chile with record-high temperatures; heatwave exacerbates forest fire

Data scientist of London's Natural History Museum and research lead for the BII Adriana De Palma said that the data is based on peer-reviewed, open access and robust methodology.

For example, BII's team looks at the number of countries that have committed towards the implementation of the cornerstone pledge to protect 30% of oceans and lands by 2030. "We can then predict what that is going to mean for biodiversity in 20, 50 or 100 years," Palma said.