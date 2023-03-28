Massive amount of water stored in hair-sized glass beads on moon, can be mined in future: Chinese study

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that could aid future lunar missions. The discovery comes from a study of lunar samples from China's 2020 Chang'e 5 moon mission. Researchers found a renewable source of water embedded in tiny glass beads in the lunar dirt where meteorite impacts occur.

How is water stored on the moon?

As per the new study, water is stored in tiny glass beads that are present on the moon in abundance. The beads are multicoloured and shiny, ranging from the width of one hair to several hairs. Although the water content was found to be small, the billions of impact beads on the moon suggest there could be a substantial amount of water. The water was found to be renewable as the constant bombardment by hydrogen in the solar wind could continuously yield water.

Can water be extracted from the moon?

The study, published in the journal Nature Geoscience, revealed that the lunar impact beads could be mined to extract water, although this process would be difficult. Further studies are needed to determine the feasibility of extracting the water and whether it would be safe to drink.

The discovery of the renewable source of water on the moon opens up new possibilities for future lunar missions. NASA aims to send astronauts back to the lunar surface by the end of 2025 and will target the south pole where permanently shadowed craters are believed to be filled with frozen water. In the past, water has been found in glass beads formed by lunar volcanic activity, which could be used not only for drinking but also as rocket fuel.