Formula 1 teams are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations. They are trying to leverage the new technology to boost car performance, optimise strategies, and streamline business processes.

At the forefront of this transformation is the McLaren Formula 1 Team, which recently revealed its AI initiatives at the McLaren Technology Center (MTC) in Woking, England.

Dan Keyworth, McLaren’s Director of Business Technology highlighted the team’s longstanding use of machine learning. During a press conference at the MTC, he said that generative AI tools have enabled McLaren to conduct in-depth simulations of race scenarios, such as identifying the optimal timing for pit stops or determining the best tyre selections during critical moments.

Keyworth added that these AI-driven predictions are yielding precise results. This in return, is helping the team’s on-track performance.

McLaren's championship triumph

The enhanced performance of McLaren's car after the integration of AI was visible in the 2024 Formula 1 season. McLaren secured the F1's World Constructors' Championship, while its drivers claimed second and third place in the Drivers' Championship, finishing behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Digital Twins

One of McLaren’s standout technological advancements is the use of “digital twins”—virtual 3D replicas of physical cars. These digital models allow the team to simulate and analyse conditions cars may face on the track. This capability, coupled with real-time data monitoring from McLaren’s mission control room, supports strategy adjustments during races.

Connectivity is crucial to these efforts, with mobile data centres acting as the backbone of McLaren’s operations. These compact server units are transported to race locations worldwide, ensuring seamless real-time data processing and communication between the track and the MTC.

Other teams with AI support

McLaren isn’t alone in its embrace of AI. Aston Martin Aramco uses machine learning algorithms and “data lakes” to analyse vast volumes of data, such as tyre performance, weather, and track conditions, enabling predictive analytics to inform race strategies. Red Bull-owned Visa Cash App RB has also adopted AI to streamline simulations, reducing the need for extensive manual modelling and allowing engineers to focus on precision adjustments measured in milliseconds.

Business operations

AI is also improving business operations within Formula 1 teams. Keyworth noted that AI tools are being used to automate repetitive tasks. This enables employees to focus on higher-value work. He described this approach as replacing “laborious” tasks rather than replacing human labour, ultimately improving efficiency across the organisation.