Google will help you book cheaper flights now, here's how

Google Flights is launching a price-guarantee program for its users in the US. Under the new program, Google will pay your money back after the price of a flight ticket gets cheaper once you book. However, the company has said it has enabled this feature only for those flights for which it’s confident prices won’t drop.

Also, there are a whole host of terms and conditions for availing this service. Firstly, the service is available only for American nationals having a US phone number. Using the new Google tool, you can get a maximum credit of $500 per calendar year. Also, Google won’t pay you if the net difference between ticket prices is less than $5. Lastly, you will only get refund through Google Pay within 48 hours of the flight taking off.

How to use the Google flight feature?

While using Google Flight, some flights may appear with a little shield icon with a dollar symbol. Click on that feature, which is currently available on selected flights and strictly those that depart from the US. As per Google Flight, “it’ll monitor the price every day until departure.” And if the difference in ticket price goes beyond $5, Google will pay you the money back within two days.

Is Google’s price-guarantee program unique?

No, Google is not the only company that provides users with the service of availing refunds. Some specific airlines and travel booking websites like Priceline and Orbitz make conditional promises of partial refunds but typically demand that customers find better deals on their own. On the other hand, Google’s new tool is the upgraded version of the services already available in the market. Ticket prices are constantly monitored by Google itself.

Google’s new 'hotel story' feature

Apart from the new tool for Google Flight, Google has launched another feature regarding hotel room booking. People will now be able to explore hotels in an area using a "swipeable story format," which displays a slideshow of a hotel that you can swipe up on to be shown another hotel.