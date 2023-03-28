Early Alzheimer's detection could be possible by examination of eyes, Omega-3 to help ease visual problems

The eyes have long been considered a window to the soul, but new research suggests they may also provide insight into a person's cognitive health. According to ophthalmologist Dr Christine Greer, the eye is actually the window into the brain. He claims you can see directly look into the nervous system by looking into the back of the eye, toward the optic nerve and retina.

Alzheimer's disease begins decades ago before symptoms are visible

Researchers have been exploring how the eye may help in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease before symptoms begin. Alzheimer's disease is well advanced by the time memory and behaviour are affected. "Alzheimer's disease begins in the brain decades before the first symptoms of memory loss," said Dr Richard Isaacson, an Alzheimer's preventive neurologist.

A recent study examined donated tissue from the retina and brains of 86 people with different degrees of mental decline to find out just how early signs of cognitive decline can be seen. The study, published in the journal Acta Neuropathologica, found significant increases in beta-amyloid, a key marker of Alzheimer's disease, in people with both Alzheimer's and early cognitive decline.

Early detection is possible through Microglial cells

Microglial cells declined by 80% in those with cognitive issues, the study found. These cells are responsible for repairing and maintaining other cells, including clearing beta-amyloid from the brain and retina.

The study researchers found higher numbers of immune cells tightly surrounding amyloid beta plaques as well as other cells responsible for inflammation and cell and tissue death. Tissue atrophy and inflammation in cells in the far periphery of the retina were most predictive of cognitive status, the study found.

"These findings may eventually lead to the development of imaging techniques that allow us to diagnose Alzheimer's disease earlier and more accurately," Isaacson said, "and monitor its progression noninvasively by looking through the eye."

If doctors are able to identify the disease in its earliest stages, people could then make healthy lifestyle choices and control their modifiable risk factors, like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes, Isaacson said. This research shows promise for early Alzheimer's detection, and could ultimately lead to better treatment and prevention strategies for this devastating disease.

Omega-3 fatty acids help ease visual problems in people with Alzheimer's disease

A recent study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology suggests that Omega-3 fatty acids might help alleviate visual problems in people with Alzheimer's disease. However, the study has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

The researchers have developed a new form of Omega-3 fatty acid docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) that can enter the retina to reduce visual difficulties related to Alzheimer's and other conditions like macular degeneration. The supplement was tested on mice with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, with a dosage equivalent to 250 to 500 mg of Omega-3 fatty acids per day for humans.