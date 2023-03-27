5 planets alignment: When and where to watch the planet parade in your country; Check date, time & location

5 planets alignment: Get ready to enjoy the rare sight of the parade of five planets in the sky on Tuesday, March 28. Five planets that will be visible in the night sky are Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus. They will align in a line to put up a rare show for humans. As a bonus, Saturn will also appear for a very short period in the early morning hours on March 27 and March 28. The best thing is that you won’t even need binoculars to spot Venus, Mars and Jupiter in the sky. Mercury and Uranus are comparatively difficult to spot. They can be spotted with the use of binoculars or a telescope.

5 planets align: When and where to see the planets in the sky?

The best time to view the “planet parade” is right after sunset on Tuesday, March 28. The planets will start disappearing from the sky within 30 minutes of the sunset, so you need to be real quick and ready. If you miss the rare sight on Tuesday, you will get to see it only after 17 years in 2040.

Right after the sunset, look towards the West. According to Bill Cooke, a lead at NASA's meteoroid environment office, “you'll see these planets strung out in a line extending about 50 degrees or so.” It means the planets will extend from the sky's horizon to about halfway up.

The "morning star" Venus will be the brightest of all. Even if you're in an area with significant light pollution, you should be able to see it. Mars will also be visible, and it will be close to the Moon.

5 planets aligned: Best time to see in India

In India, the expected sunset time on Tuesday, March 28 is 6:36 PM IST. So, make your preparations accordingly. Planets will be best visible between 6:36 PM and 7:15 PM IST.

NOTE that Mercury and Jupiter will quickly dive into the horizon and will disappear within 30 minutes of the sunset. In India, both planets will disappear by 7:06 PM IST.

Will the planets be visible to the naked eye?

Yes. Three planets will appear bright enough to get spotted by your naked eye. Venus, Mars and Jupiter will put up a great show. Mercury and Uranus aren’t fond of humans, it seems. You might need binoculars to spot them.

When will planets appear in the sky in India?

The five planets will appear on Tuesday, March 28.