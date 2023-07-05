WhatsApp will soon have the feature to share high-quality videos, here's how it will work

The instant-messaging app, WhatsApp started testing the option to send high-definition (HD) photos to beta testers using Android and iOS. Now, WhatsApp is testing the ability to send HD videos, which is only available to a select group of Android users in beta. Till now the Meta-owned platform allowed users to share videos in reduced or compressed sizes (data compression) for faster and better operations.

According to WABetaInfo, the platform is now launching a new feature, which will allow users to send high-definition (HD) videos. WhatsApp high-quality videos: How does this feature work? According to the report, WhatsApp will add a button to the drawing editor that would allow users to share high-quality movies while keeping video resolution settings. The platform would continue to use compressions, which implies that video quality will not be HD but will still be greater than the current level.

The report also claims that the platform will default to the normal setting, requiring users to actively select the high-quality option each time they share a video.

By default, WhatsApp compresses videos to standard quality. However, you can choose to send them in higher quality with the HD option, which slightly compresses the video. Although the HD version will not be the original quality, it will still provide a much better viewing experience. For instance, the standard quality is 416 x 880 pixels and 6.3MB, while the HD quality is 608 x 1296 pixels and 12MB.

When sending videos on WhatsApp, the default video quality will likely remain SD. To send videos in HD, you will need to manually select the HD option, just like when sending HD photos.

“HD quality is clearer. The standard quality uses less storage space and is faster to send,” reads the description while sending videos on WhatsApp. When is the new feature rolling out? This functionality is now being rolled out to a small group of beta users who have downloaded Android version 2.23.14.10 from the Google PlayStore. However, with the next update, the feature is expected to be made available to all users. \

WhatsApp has also introduced a new feature for Windows desktop users that allows them to make video and audio calls with up to 32 people. Previously, the desktop app only supported group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

