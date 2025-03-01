Cooking shows have a cult following. Be it MasterChef or even Gordon Ramsay yelling at contestants, watching people cook food on television is an altogether delightful experience. Now there is also a way one can taste these mouth-watering offerings. Scientists have developed a device that can help people taste food remotely, in this case, through their television screens.

Advertisment

An Ohio State University team detailed the device in the journal Science Advances.

The latest technology uses sensors which "capture" the taste of food via electrical signals. The information is then passed to a remote gadget that uses the data to replicate the flavours in the form of chemicals.

Also Read: Artificial superintelligence will be better than humans. Should you be scared?

Advertisment

A device placed on the lower teeth of a person then releases these chemicals into a person's mouth in the form of gels. It emulates the original flavours of the food item.

Flavours and intensity

These flavours can either simply be sweet, salty, bitter, sour, umami, or a mix of all of them. The device was tested to understand how successful it was in capturing the original flavours. Sixteen people participating in the test said that the system could create the same flavours at a base level.

Advertisment

Also Read: World's deadliest spider is milked for its venom. A zoo in Australia wants you to catch them

The intensity of the taste was also found to vary and they also reported experiencing different flavour combinations. They could even tell what it was they were tasting, whether a baked good, fish or fried food.

Applications of the device

Researchers who worked on the device believe the technology can have multiple applications beyond just being able to taste food. It could help develop immersive gaming, helping people gain a real sense of things. "Online shopping, remote education, weight management and sensory testing" are the other areas where such a device can help. On a medical level, they believe that it could help people with brain injuries.