The French colonial regime carried out atmospheric nuclear tests, known as the Reggane series, in the 1960s in Southern Algeria. The tests helped France enter the exclusive nuclear weapons club, becoming the fourth country to possess weapons of mass destruction after the United States, the Soviet Union and the United Kingdom.



However, repercussions followed as the tests led to the spread of radioactive fallout across Africa, the Mediterranean, and southern Europe.

Advertisment

Also read: No, humans did not really change Moon's temperatures during Covid lockdown: Study

The tests caused irreversible contamination as they were conducted in one of the most active dust source regions. The Saharan dust even reached Western Europe and affected air quality.

When a large Saharan dust cloud blanketed Europe in March 2022, scientists analysed its quality and impact. A team of researchers from Paris-Saclay University in France led the study, which examined the radioactivity particles borne by the dust.

Advertisment

The findings of the research, published in Science Advances, revealed that plutonium isotopic signatures, a unique nuclear bomb fingerprint, remained in the range of the global fallout signatures largely dominated by US and former USSR nuclear tests. It was significantly different from French fallout signatures.

Also read: Earth faces 2032 collision risk; scientists track potential impact threat

Is it harmful to human health?

Advertisment

Notably, the study mentioned that the radioactive contamination was detected in all samples, but did not pose a risk to public health in terms of radioactivity exposure.

However, it served as a reminder that nuclear fallout can live in the environment for a long time. It might also become dangerous after coming in contact with the environment.

Also read: Earth's temporary ‘mini moon’ may have been a piece of actual moon

The study noted that "dust plays an important role in the Earth’s climatic system. These mineral particles can affect radiation, modify cloud optical properties and lifetimes, as well as affect precipitation processes. Once deposited, mineral dust also provides nutrients for terrestrial plant development as well as for phytoplankton, having impacts on global CO2 sinks. Mineral dust can also affect air quality and public health".

Also read: Hubble Space Telescope faces a hiccup, but to stay in service for 'years to come'

"We conclude that major Saharan dust supplies to Western Europe, even if impressive, recurrent, and sweeping large areas including those where nuclear tests were done in the past, do not present risk for public health in terms of exposition to artificial radioactivity," the researchers wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)