Archaeologists in China have discovered the remains of a young woman who lived over 2,000 years ago, unlike any found before. Her teeth bore traces of cinnabar—a vibrant red mineral that contains mercury, making it toxic to humans.

Advertisment

A unique burial along the Silk Road

The woman's remains were found in the Shengjindian cemetery in Xinjiang, a historic site along the ancient Silk Road. Excavated in 2007 and 2008, the site contained 31 tombs, filled with artifacts such as silk, pottery, gold and beads.

Also Read | 5,800 km per hour Chinese hypersonic fighter jet coming? Test of afterburner could be a breakthrough, claim researchers

Advertisment

The so-called Red Princess was interred alongside three others, including a child and is believed to have died between 2,200 and 2,050 years ago at the age of 20 to 25.

Also Read | NASA finds largest carbon molecules on Mars, hinting at ancient life

Researchers from Jilin University used multiple techniques—Raman spectroscopy, X-ray fluorescence, and FTIR analysis—to confirm that the red pigment on her teeth was indeed cinnabar.

Advertisment

Also Read | Study ignites fresh hope for the bald, ‘sugar gel’ triggers healthy hair regrowth

They also detected traces of a protein-based binder, possibly made from animal collagen, egg white, or milk, which was used to fix the colour to her teeth.

Also Read | Prostate cancer surgery innovation reduces odds of post-op erectile dysfunction

Theories behind the Red Teeth

The reason for this unusual practice remains unclear. One possibility is a spiritual or shamanistic connection, as cinnabar played a role in ancient rituals and traditional medicine. Another theory suggests a cosmetic purpose, similar to the later practice of blackened teeth across Southeast Asia and Oceania.