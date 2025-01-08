NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared a stunning video of an aurora aboard the International Space Station (ISS), which is going viral, leaving people amazed by its bright green hues. Filmed during Petit’s six-month mission in space, the video shows the aurora moving and dancing above Earth with city lights visible below. While many praised and acknowledged the rare display, some even speculated that it might have been digitally made.

Rare aurora captured in the video

Petit describes the aurora as “intensely green” with an attractive, vivid light above Earth. The bright colour of the aurora moves across the sky in green colours often called the Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis in the Northern Hemisphere. The video also captures Earth's planet’ lights, adding beauty to the scene.



Check the aurora footage here:

Flying over aurora; intensely green. pic.twitter.com/leUufKFnBB — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) January 6, 2025

Viewers doubted the video's authenticity



While many were amazed with the footage, some questioned the authenticity. The intense colour and appearance made the audience curious, as auroras are usually dynamic with flowing light patterns, and the lack of movement in the video led some viewers to think whether the footage had been digitally created using artificial intelligence (AI) to create the display.

Auroras are not unique to Earth. Similar phenomena have been observed on other planets, such as Jupiter and Saturn, both of which have also been captured by NASA. The wonder of auroras lies in the dynamic interplay between solar particles and Earth's atmosphere, creating a light show that is truly mesmerising.

What is the aurora phenomenon?

Auroras are natural light displays created by the interaction of sunlight and Earth's magnetic fields with charged particles from the sun through collision with the earth's atmosphere, producing light.

This phenomenon is usually found inside polar regions where the Earth's magnetic field is very strong.

In the Northern Hemisphere, these are known as the Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis, while in the Southern Hemisphere, they are called the Aurora Australis or Southern Lights. These beautiful light shows are typically seen in hues of green, red, blue, and purple, depending on the specific gases and altitude of the interactions.

Who is Don Pettit?

Don Pettit is an experienced NASA astronaut, selected in 1996. During his current mission aboard the ISS, Pettit has been conducting a variety of scientific experiments to advance space exploration. Alongside Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, Pettit is involved in research spanning physics, biology, and materials science. His six-month mission also focuses on the development of technologies to support long-duration space missions.

Despite the debate raising questions, what cannot be taken away is the breathtaking view of the natural phenomenon, which was captured from space. Whether AI’s role in space-related media is a real one or not, Petit’s aurora video has left the viewers with a lasting impression, continuing to spark conversations about the mysteries of space.

