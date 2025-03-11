Microplastics, which are small plastic particles that are less than five millimetres in size, are apparently messing up the process of photosynthesis, a new study revealed.

Advertisment

Photosynthesis involves converting light energy from the sun into chemical energy in the form of organic compounds, such as glucose. It is a vital biological process that occurs in plants, algae and some bacteria.

From human brains to the depths of the ocean, microplastics are being found everywhere. They are present in our air, soil, food and drinking water.

Also read: 18,000 years ago, man ate man for 'nourishment', human remains in Polish cave are proof

Advertisment

A new study published on Monday (Mar 10) in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA shed light on how pollutants affect one of the most essential and widespread kingdoms of life on Earth, that is plants.

The study revealed that microplastics affect photosynthesis across a wide range of plant species—including crucial food crops. Experts revealed that between 4 per cent and 14 per cent of the world's staple crops of wheat, rice and maize are being lost due to the pervasive particles. They say that if more microplastics enter into the environment, the situation of crops could get even worse.

Also read: Here’s why NASA engineers are switching off instruments on Voyager space probes

Advertisment

"It's really scary," said Marcus Eriksen, who is a marine scientist at the 5 Gyres Institute, a nonprofit plastic pollution research organisation, as quoted by Scientific American.

Eriksen was not involved in the study.

Researchers analysed a comprehensive dataset of 3,286 records to quantify the reduction in photosynthesis caused by microplastics across various ecosystems.

This reduction is estimated to cause an annual loss of 109.73 to 360.87 million metric tonnes (MT) for crop production and 1.05 to 24.33 MT for seafood production.

Researchers found that the presence of microplastics can reduce photosynthesis by as much as 7 to 12 per cent on average.

Also read: 'Second home for humanity?' Super-Earth 20 light-years away excites scientists

That could range from 6 to 18 per cent in terrestrial crops, 2 to 12 per cent in marine plants such as seaweed and 4 to 14 per cent in freshwater algae.

The study revealed that by reducing current environmental microplastic levels by 13 per cent, these losses could be mitigated by 14.26 to 46.91 MT in crops and 0.14 to 3.16 MT in seafood.

"These findings underscore the urgency for effective plastic mitigation strategies and provide insights for international researchers and policymakers to safeguard global food supplies in the face of the growing plastic crisis," the study noted.

Also read: You and your Labrador Retriever may share same gene linked to obesity: Study

Sources of microplastics

Microplastics can be ingested by animals, potentially causing harm or even death. They can enter the food chain, potentially harming humans who consume contaminated seafood.

They can even contribute to environmental pollution, harming ecosystems and wildlife habitats. Exposure to microplastics has been linked to various human health problems, including inflammation, oxidative stress, and even cancer.

(With inputs from agencies)