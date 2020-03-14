Fossilized skin of 43-million-year-old penguin found in Argentina

Researchers in Argentina have announced the discovery of fossilized skin of a 43-million-year-old penguin on Marambio Island in the Antarctic.

The fossilized skin which was a part of the penguin's wing belongs to the Palaeeudyptes gunnari, one of the many extinct types of penguins that lived in Antarctica during the Eocene period, which lasted from around 56 to 34 million years ago.



(In photo: Fossil from which remains were extracted)

At that time, Antarctica was covered in woodland and boasted a diverse fauna.

After it's discovery, the fossil was studied at the La Plata Museum by Argentine palaeontologist Carolina Acosta Hospitaleche, the agency for scientific disclosure at La Matanza National University said on Friday.

According to Acosta Hospitaleche, "the fossilization of the skin of this wing is unique because it's the first conserved example in the world of a penguin with skin".

"The skin was conserved as a fossil on both surfaces of its wing, enveloping the bones that have remained articulated in their original position," she added.