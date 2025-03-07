Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander is on the moon and is busy at work. One of the payloads it carried has successfully drilled into the lunar surface and collected and transferred the soil. This was touted to be one of the most exciting experiments to be carried out by one of the lander's Ghostriders.

Detailing the activity, Firefly shared on X, "Lunar PlanetVac for example successfully collected, transferred, and sorted lunar soil from the Moon using pressurized nitrogen gas. Congrats to the @HB_Robotics and NASA team!"

The post was accompanied by a short video shot by the lander showing the drilling and lunar soil flying away.

Just over 4 days on the Moon's surface and #BlueGhost is checking off several science milestones! 8 out of 10 @NASA payloads, including LPV, EDS, NGLR, RAC, RadPC, LuGRE, LISTER, and SCALPSS, have already met their mission objectives with more to come. Lunar PlanetVac for example… pic.twitter.com/i7pOg70qYi — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) March 6, 2025

Blue Ghost landed on the Moon on Sunday (March 2) and since then has deployed several payloads. The company said that eight out of 10 payloads have already met their mission goals.

There is still a lot more to be done in the coming days. The lander will work throughout the 14 days of lunar day and aims to accomplish more objectives.

Artemis missions

Blue Ghost is part of NASA's mission to study the moon and prepare for its future endeavour of sending humans there. The Artemis missions have been much talked about and the space agency will soon send a team of astronauts who will hover around the moon to see how the human body reacts to the environment.

The results will be used to prepare for the next leg of the Artemis mission which aims to land people on the moon once again after over 50 years.

Sunrise on the moon

Blue Ghost landed on the moon right before the lunar day was to begin. While the lander is working, it did not forget to soak in the environment. It clicked a photo of the stunning sunrise on the moon that had the world in awe.

Rise and shine! Firefly’s #BlueGhost lander captured its first sunrise on the Moon, marking the beginning of the lunar day and the start of surface operations in its new home. Our #GhostRiders have already begun operating many of the 10 @NASA payloads aboard the lander and will… pic.twitter.com/YI9nuFZfmk — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) March 3, 2025

Meanwhile, another moon lander, NASA's second private mission Athena, developed by Intuitive Machines reached the Moon on March 6 but could manage only a partial landing being tilted on its side.