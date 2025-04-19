A new study states that the universe is not only expanding, but also rotating. The spinning is too slow to notice, and the universe completed one revolution in 500 billion years. The study by researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Advertisment

The researchers proposed that because all cosmic objects, like planets, stars, galaxies and black holes, rotate, it might also be true of the universe. “To paraphrase the Greek philosopher Heraclitus of Ephesus, who famously said, 'Panta Rhei' – everything moves, we thought that perhaps Panta Kykloutai – everything turns,” lead author of the study, István Szapud, said.

The mathematical model created by the team could resolve the Hubble tension, a long-standing cosmic problem. As per current models, the universe is expanding but not spinning. The expansion differs depending on what cosmic objects are used to measure it.

Also Read: Will humans hear back from aliens on K2-18b? Not for at least 248 years

Advertisment

Problem with Hubble tension

Two key measurements used to measure the rate of the universe’s expansion are in conflict with each other. The first method looks at supernovae and how fast they recede and how galaxies have spread over the past few billion years. The second method examines the radiation from the Big Bang, which shows what the early universe was like around 13 billion years ago. Both of them throw up different values when the rate of the universe's expansion is measured.

Also Read: How many Earth-like planets are in the Milky Way? AI has the answer

Advertisment

The team of researchers wanted to resolve the Hubble tension and so made a model based on standard physics. They then added some amount of rotation, which changed the results drastically. The conflicting measurements changed.

"Much to our surprise, we found that our model with rotation resolves the paradox without contradicting current astronomical measurements," Szapudi said.

The best thing about the model is that it does not require new physics. "It is compatible with other models that assume rotation. Therefore, perhaps, everything really does turn. Or, Panta Kykloutai!” Szapudi said.

The model suggests the universe rotates once every 500 billion years, which might be too slow to detect. But, this proved to be enough to affect how space expands over time.