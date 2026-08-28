/US midterms: Companies close to Trump prepare for possible Democratic takeover of House | Race to Power

The upcoming midterm elections in the US are turning out to be a high-stakes race, not only for diplomatic ramifications, but also for domestic issues and influence.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, major US firms are already preparing for a possible turnaround in congressional control this November.

Companies with close ties to US President Donald Trump in particular are reportedly taking measures to gain favour with the opposing camp, the Democrats.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The steps come amid a possible chance that the blue camp may flip the House of Representatives and claim the majority, which the Republicans currently control.

Several companies that donated vast sums of money to Trump's projects are now preparing for possible congressional and even potential criminal investigations. So, how are these companies trying to wade through this uncertain political landscape?

Well, the report says that major corporate organisations are trying to balance out the money given to the red camp by now donating millions to Democratic lawmakers ahead of the midterms.

Executives and board members from some large public companies across sectors are reportedly discussing how to stay out of Democratic crosshairs and how to stay as neutral as possible to evade formal subpoenas and investigations if the House flips in the next three months.

The change in strategy also comes amid statements from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who said that the Democratic Party is focused on affordability, as well as holding companies accountable.

Jeffries is likely to become the House Speaker in the scenario that the Democrats do cross the simple majority mark.

This is what the existing makeup of the House of Representatives looks like. Out of a total of 435 seats, Republicans currently have 219, while Democrats represent 212 of the seats.

The halfway mark is at 218, and this is where it gets interesting. There are currently four vacant seats in the House. These seats are only filled by a special election or the next approaching election cycle.

The four vacancies are from the following parts of America: the 14th District of California, the 23rd District of Texas, the 20th District of Florida and the 13th District of Georgia.

The midterms are turning out to be a high-stakes battle for all stakeholders, but more so for the incumbent president and his Republican Party, especially if popularity polls are anything to go by.

The past few polls have shown a steady decline in Trump's popularity overall, but the biggest trigger has been voters' unhappiness with the long-drawn Iran war and Trump's handling of the economy.

It appears that companies that contributed millions to the president's legacy projects are also looking at how the numbers stack up in popularity polls.

Hence, the decision to regroup and strategise on a potential change in the power structure at Capitol Hill.

The question is: Will their early outreach to the Democrats help them evade scrutiny?