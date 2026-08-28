Karnataka Minister B Nagendra broke down while announcing his resignation from the cabinet for the second time amid pressure from the Opposition BJP over corruption allegations. Nagendra, who represents Ballari Rural, said he voluntarily stepped down and had submitted his resignation to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

"Today I am voluntarily tendering my resignation as the Minister," an emotional Nagendra told reporters.

Nagendra had earlier resigned from the Siddaramaiah government in June 2024 amid allegations linked to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. He returned to the cabinet in August 2026 after D K Shivakumar became Chief Minister of the Congress-led state government.

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Nagendra claims he is being targeted

The allegations relate to alleged irregularities involving Rs 89 crore in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. However, while announcing his resignation, Nagendra claimed that he was being targeted because he is a Dalit.

“Is my signature anywhere in the Valmiki transaction? I am being targeted as a Dalit,” Nagendra said. He questioned why he was being held responsible when banks were involved in the alleged transactions and asked, “Is the Union Finance Minister responsible then?”

With tears in his eyes, Nagendra added, “People of Karnataka are watching. A thousand lies have been told against me every day.”

Nagendra’s resignation came amid renewed attacks from the BJP and JDS over the alleged irregularities. The Opposition had demanded his removal and staged protests inside and outside the Karnataka legislature.

The Opposition had also planned a march from Raichur to Ballari from September 1 to 10 to press for Nagendra’s removal from the cabinet.

Nagendra also alleged that central agencies probing the alleged scam had included his name in the second charge sheet "in a hurry".

B Nagendra was the Tribal Welfare Minister when the controversy emerged after P Chandrasekharan, then an accounts superintendent with the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, died by suicide and left a six-page note alleging irregularities and unauthorised transfers of corporation funds.