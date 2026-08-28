/Javelin missile explained: How India's new anti-tank weapon uses 'fire-and-forget' technology to hit armoured targets

India has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) with the United States to procure the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system for the Indian Army through the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme. The agreement comes about nine months after the US State Department cleared a possible sale of the Javelin system to India. The proposed deal was reportedly valued at around $45.7 million and followed a request from New Delhi.

The Javelin system is manufactured by the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between RTX and Lockheed Martin. The weapon is currently operated by the US Army, US Marine Corps and several international customers. Designed as a portable anti-armour weapon, the Javelin can be deployed against a range of targets, including armoured vehicles and fortified positions. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed the agreement, describing it as another significant step in strengthening defence ties between Washington and New Delhi.

What is the Javelin missile system?

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The Javelin is an advanced, medium-range, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile system. Lockheed Martin describes it as one of the world's ‘premier’ shoulder-fired anti-armor systems. Its fire-and-forget capability means that the missile can guide itself towards the designated target after launch. This allows the operator to move away from the firing position and reduce exposure to enemy counterfire.

How does the Javelin work?

The Javelin uses an arched top-attack trajectory. After launch, the missile rises above the target before striking from the top, where armour protection is generally weaker. Before firing, the operator places a cursor over the selected target. The Javelin command launch unit then sends a lock-on-before-launch signal to the missile. Once the missile has been launched, its guidance system takes over. This allows the operator to relocate, take cover or prepare to engage another target. The system can also be used in a direct-attack mode, depending on the target and operational requirement.

Key features of the Javelin system

The Javelin is a man-portable, medium-range anti-tank weapon designed to engage armoured threats. Its capabilities include:

Fire-and-forget operation: The missile guides itself after launch, allowing the operator to move immediately.

The missile guides itself after launch, allowing the operator to move immediately. Top-attack capability: The missile can strike targets from above, targeting areas where armour is generally less protected.

The missile can strike targets from above, targeting areas where armour is generally less protected. Direct-attack mode: It can also be employed against targets using a direct trajectory.

It can also be employed against targets using a direct trajectory. Man-portable design: The system is designed for individual soldiers to carry and operate.

The system is designed for individual soldiers to carry and operate. Armour penetration: It is designed to counter a broad range of armoured threats, including main battle tanks.

It is designed to counter a broad range of armoured threats, including main battle tanks. Soft-launch technology: The system can be fired from enclosed positions such as buildings and bunkers.

The system can be fired from enclosed positions such as buildings and bunkers. Multiple target types: Besides armoured vehicles, the system can be employed against softer and fortified targets.

Javelin's development and production

The Javelin was developed for the US Army and Marine Corps by the Javelin Joint Venture, involving Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. The system entered full-rate production in 1994. According to Lockheed Martin, the programme reached its 50,000th delivery in 2021. The weapon's fire-and-forget capability is designed to improve operator survivability by allowing personnel to relocate immediately after firing rather than remaining exposed at the launch position.

US ambassador Sergio Gor's statement

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the agreement marks another important development in bilateral defence relations. “The Javelin agreement demonstrates the depth of US support for the Indian Army and creates new opportunities for our defense industries to work together. We see tremendous potential for future cooperation that strengthens the defense industrial bases of both countries,” Gor added.

Gor also announced the agreement on X, noting that the purchase had been highlighted by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during the May 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue. He described the agreement as a great step forward in the US-India defense relationship and opens the door to co-production possibilities.