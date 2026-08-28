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  • /Alliance Air flight suffers tyre burst during landing, all passengers evacuated

Alliance Air flight suffers tyre burst during landing, all passengers evacuated

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 18:36 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 18:36 IST
Alliance Air flight suffers tyre burst during landing, all passengers evacuated

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The exact cause of the tyre burst of the Alliance Air flight is not yet known. Further details about the incident are awaited.

In what could have turned into a major disaster, an Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh suffered a tyre burst while landing at the Airport on Friday. All 41 passengers on board were evacuated safely, said officials.

Flight 9I613, was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members when the incident occurred at around 11 am, at Bilaspur airport. The left side tyre of the plane was punctured as it landed.

The airline subsequently cancelled the flight that was scheduled to operate onward from Bilaspur.

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The exact cause of the tyre burst is not yet known as further details about the incident are awaited.

(This is a developing story)

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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