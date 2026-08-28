/Alliance Air flight suffers tyre burst during landing, all passengers evacuated

In what could have turned into a major disaster, an Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh suffered a tyre burst while landing at the Airport on Friday. All 41 passengers on board were evacuated safely, said officials.

Flight 9I613, was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members when the incident occurred at around 11 am, at Bilaspur airport. The left side tyre of the plane was punctured as it landed.

The airline subsequently cancelled the flight that was scheduled to operate onward from Bilaspur.

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The exact cause of the tyre burst is not yet known as further details about the incident are awaited.