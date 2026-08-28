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Xi consolidates power: China’s top military body left with just two after generals purged

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 19:03 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 19:03 IST
Xi consolidates power: China’s top military body left with just two after generals purged

Chinese President Xi Jinping during the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 12, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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China has removed top generals Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli from the Central Military Commission in a corruption purge, leaving the key military body with only Xi Jinping and one other known member.

China has officially removed Vice Chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia and Commissioner Liu Zhenli from their posts in the latest corruption-related purge led by President Xi Jinping.

According to Xinhua, China’s National People’s Congress decided on Friday to strip Zhang Youxia of his position as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China at the closing meeting of its Standing Committee. Liu Zhenli, a Central Military Commission Commissioner who fell from power alongside Zhang, also lost his position.

The CMC serves as China’s most important military decision-making body and Xi Jinping chairs it.

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Chinese authorities launched investigations into Zhang and Liu in January after the Defence Ministry said the two were "suspected of serious violations of discipline and the law", a phrase commonly used to refer to corruption.

The latest removals come as part of the sweeping anti-graft campaign that has defined Xi’s time in power. Zhang’s removal carries added significance because of his seniority and his perceived closeness to Xi.

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CMC left with just two known members

The removal of Zhang and Liu leaves the seven-member CMC with only two known representatives: Xi Jinping and anti-corruption chief Zhang Shengmin.

The authorities have not disclosed the whereabouts of Zhang and Liu or provided details about the accusations against them.

According to a CNN report citing the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, authorities have officially purged 36 generals and lieutenant generals since 2022. Another 65 officers are listed as missing or potentially purged.

The latest purge is seen as part of Xi’s longstanding effort to clean up China’s military as he continues to tighten his grip on power and push ahead with major military modernisation.

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About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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