/'Treat him with dignity': Pat Cummins backs Gavaskar, Kapil Dev’s plea for Imran Khan’s medical treatment

Australian captain Pat Cummins has supported calls for proper medical care and continued family access for former Pakistan captain and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. He backed an appeal signed by 22 former international cricket captains, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev.

Imran Khan’s health has come under close attention in Pakistan in recent weeks, as his sons have been demanding proper medical treatment for the former cricketer and Prime Minister.

Last week, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered that Khan be moved to Islamabad’s Shifa Hospital, however, he was taken to the state-run PIMS hospital for a check-up before being sent back to prison.

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Khan’s sisters and sons have alleged that the court’s order was not followed and have called for him to be examined by his personal doctor.

Twenty-two former international captains also wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, renewing their request for proper medical treatment for the former ODI World Cup-winning captain. The letter followed an earlier appeal signed by 14 former captains in Feb, which they said received no response from the Pakistan government.

Cummins later reposted a video by The Grade Cricketer featuring former Australia captain Greg Chappell discussing Khan’s situation. The Australian captain said he supported the ap`peal and hoped the court-ordered medical assessment would take place, family visits would continue and Khan would be treated with dignity.

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“Adding my support here to GC and the other former international captains. I hope the court-ordered medical assessment be allowed to run its course, and that family visits continue. I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves,” Cummins said.

The letter to Shehbaz Sharif was signed by Michael Atherton, Alex Blackwell, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Alastair Cook, Michael Gatting, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Lee Germon, Adam Gilchrist, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Arjuna Ranatunga, Andrew Strauss, Dilip Vengsarkar, Steve Waugh and John Wright.