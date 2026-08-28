/Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League Final 2026, set to face Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage in epic clash

India’s double Olympic medallist and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the 2026 Diamond League Finals despite missing three of the five meets this season. Chopra secured his place in the final, which will be held in Brussels on Sept 4 and 5, even though he missed the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday.

Commonwealth Games champion Rumesh Pathirage finished at the top of the qualification standings after winning the Zurich event with another huge throw.

The Sri Lankan produced an impressive 92.07m effort, his second-best throw of the season after his 92.67m throw at the Rome Diamond League in June.

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Pathirage finished with 39 points, while Chopra managed to qualify in sixth place with 12 points. Anderson Peters, Keshorn Walcott, Curtis Thompson and Julius Yego also secured their places in the javelin final.

Chopra finished second at the Lausanne Diamond League last week with a season-best throw of 88.05m, behind Pathirage. He initially took the lead after two rounds among the nine competitors with his 88.05m effort.

However, his lead did not last long, as Pathirage produced a winning throw of 88.14m in the third round and remained at the top until the end.

“I didn’t realise it was only nine centimetres (apart), it was really close, but I’m happy with the 88-metre throw,” Neeraj said afterwards.

“To be honest, it didn’t feel like it went 88 metres because I felt very relaxed. I tried really hard and later focused on my technique. With every competition, I feel that I’m coming back.”

Chopra was out of action for nine months due to injury before returning at the Doha Diamond League in June. He finished fourth in Doha with a best throw of 85.69m.

After winning silver at the Commonwealth Games, Chopra shared an emotional post on social media about finishing second and what the result meant to him.

“There are throws that travel far, and then there are moments that carry the weight of an entire journey. This one means so much more than the distance. The past 10 months have tested me in ways I never expected. Recovering from multiple injuries, rebuilding my body, finding my rhythm again, and learning to be patient when all I wanted was to compete. I was training every day without knowing if I would even have a season to compete this year. To be back competing at this level feels good,” Chopra had written.

Men’s Javelin Diamond League Finals 2026