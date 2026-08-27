/Champions League 2026-27 draw: PSG, Barcelona set for blockbuster clash, Man Utd face Bayern

The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase draw has set up several exciting matches. Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will face Barcelona and Manchester City, while 15-time winners Real Madrid will take on Inter Milan and Arsenal. The draw took place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday I(Aug 27). This is the third season of the new format, which has replaced the traditional group stage.

PSG enter the tournament as back-to-back champions after beating Arsenal on penalties in last season’s final. Luis Enrique’s team will now aim to become only the fourth club to win the European Cup/Champions League three years in a row, following Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Ajax.

PSG face Manchester City, Barcelona

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PSG received one of the toughest draws, as they will host Barcelona and Roma, while their away games include Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Their other opponents are Galatasaray, Villarreal, Slovan Bratislava and Como.

PSG’s eight opponents

Barcelona - Home

Manchester City - Away

Roma - Home

Aston Villa - Away

Galatasaray - Home

Villarreal - Away

Slovan Bratislava - Home

Como - Away

Real Madrid handed Arsenal Test

Real Madrid will start their Champions League campaign under returning manager Jose Mourinho. They will host Inter Milan, PSV Eindhoven, RB Leipzig, LASK and their away matches are against Arsenal, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens.

The Inter Milan game will have an added storyline, as Mourinho guided Inter to the Champions League title in 2010 before joining Real Madrid. He has now returned to Madrid on a contract running until 2029.

Real Madrid’s eight opponents

Inter Milan - Home

Arsenal - Away

PSV Eindhoven - Home

Roma - Away

RB Leipzig - Home

Shakhtar Donetsk - Away

LASK - Home

AEK Athens - Away

Bayern renew rivalry with Manchester United

Bayern Munich will host Arsenal, Real Betis, Bodo/Glimt and Slavia Prague and their away fixtures are against Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Lille and Viking.

Bayern Munich’s eight opponents

Arsenal - Home

Atletico Madrid - Away

Real Betis - Home

Manchester United - Away

Bodo/Glimt - Home

Lille - Away

Slavia Prague - Home

Viking - Away

Manchester United to face Atletico

Manchester United will welcome Bayern Munich, Roma, RB Leipzig and Sabah at home. Their away games will be against Atletico Madrid, Sporting CP, Villarreal and Como.

Manchester United’s eight opponents

Bayern Munich - Home

Atletico Madrid - Away

Roma - Home

Sporting CP - Away

RB Leipzig - Home

Villarreal - Away

Sabah - Home

Como - Away

Other major draws

Barcelona

Manchester City - Home

Aston Villa - Home

Feyenoord - Home

Como - Home

PSG - Away

Sporting Lisbon - Away

Galatasaray - Away

Sabah - Away

Arsenal

Real Madrid - Home

Bayern Munich - Away

Borussia Dortmund - Home

Real Betis - Away

Lille - Home

Napoli - Away

Sabah - Home

Slavia Prague - Away

Manchester City

PSG - Home

Barcelona - Away

Sporting CP - Home

Porto - Away

Napoli - Home

RB Leipzig - Away

AEK Athens - Home

Lens - Away

Liverpool

Atletico Madrid - Home

Inter Milan - Away

Porto - Home

Club Brugge - Away

Villarreal - Home

Fenerbahce - Away

Lens - Home

LASK - Away

Aston Villa

PSG - Home

Barcelona - Away

Borussia Dortmund - Home

Club Brugge - Away

Fenerbahce - Home

Galatasaray - Away

Viking - Home

Slavia Prague - Away

New Champions League format

The 2026-27 Champions League has 36 teams competing in a single league table. Every club will play eight different opponents, with two opponents coming from each of the four pots.

Each team will play four matches at home and four away.

The top eight teams will automatically qualify for the Round of 16. Teams finishing from ninth to 24th will enter the knockout play-offs, while clubs finishing 25th or lower will be eliminated from European competition.

Champions League important dates