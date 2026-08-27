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Champions League 2026-27 draw: PSG, Barcelona set for blockbuster clash, Man Utd face Bayern

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 24:47 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 24:47 IST
Champions League 2026-27 draw: PSG, Barcelona set for blockbuster clash, Man Utd face Bayern

Champions League 2026-27 draw: PSG face Barcelona, Man Utd take on Bayern Photograph: (AFP)

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PSG and Real Madrid have been handed blockbuster clashes in the 2026-27 Champions League league phase. The defending champions will face Barcelona and Manchester City, while 15-time winners Real Madrid take on Arsenal and Inter Milan.

The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase draw has set up several exciting matches. Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will face Barcelona and Manchester City, while 15-time winners Real Madrid will take on Inter Milan and Arsenal. The draw took place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday I(Aug 27). This is the third season of the new format, which has replaced the traditional group stage.

PSG enter the tournament as back-to-back champions after beating Arsenal on penalties in last season’s final. Luis Enrique’s team will now aim to become only the fourth club to win the European Cup/Champions League three years in a row, following Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Ajax.

PSG face Manchester City, Barcelona

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PSG received one of the toughest draws, as they will host Barcelona and Roma, while their away games include Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Their other opponents are Galatasaray, Villarreal, Slovan Bratislava and Como.

PSG’s eight opponents

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  • Barcelona - Home
  • Manchester City - Away
  • Roma - Home
  • Aston Villa - Away
  • Galatasaray - Home
  • Villarreal - Away
  • Slovan Bratislava - Home
  • Como - Away

Real Madrid handed Arsenal Test

Real Madrid will start their Champions League campaign under returning manager Jose Mourinho. They will host Inter Milan, PSV Eindhoven, RB Leipzig, LASK and their away matches are against Arsenal, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens.

The Inter Milan game will have an added storyline, as Mourinho guided Inter to the Champions League title in 2010 before joining Real Madrid. He has now returned to Madrid on a contract running until 2029.

Real Madrid’s eight opponents

  • Inter Milan - Home
  • Arsenal - Away
  • PSV Eindhoven - Home
  • Roma - Away
  • RB Leipzig - Home
  • Shakhtar Donetsk - Away
  • LASK - Home
  • AEK Athens - Away

Bayern renew rivalry with Manchester United

Bayern Munich will host Arsenal, Real Betis, Bodo/Glimt and Slavia Prague and their away fixtures are against Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Lille and Viking.

Bayern Munich’s eight opponents

  • Arsenal - Home
  • Atletico Madrid - Away
  • Real Betis - Home
  • Manchester United - Away
  • Bodo/Glimt - Home
  • Lille - Away
  • Slavia Prague - Home
  • Viking - Away

Manchester United to face Atletico

Manchester United will welcome Bayern Munich, Roma, RB Leipzig and Sabah at home. Their away games will be against Atletico Madrid, Sporting CP, Villarreal and Como.

Manchester United’s eight opponents

  • Bayern Munich - Home
  • Atletico Madrid - Away
  • Roma - Home
  • Sporting CP - Away
  • RB Leipzig - Home
  • Villarreal - Away
  • Sabah - Home
  • Como - Away

Other major draws

Barcelona

  • Manchester City - Home
  • Aston Villa - Home
  • Feyenoord - Home
  • Como - Home
  • PSG - Away
  • Sporting Lisbon - Away
  • Galatasaray - Away
  • Sabah - Away

Arsenal

  • Real Madrid - Home
  • Bayern Munich - Away
  • Borussia Dortmund - Home
  • Real Betis - Away
  • Lille - Home
  • Napoli - Away
  • Sabah - Home
  • Slavia Prague - Away

Manchester City

  • PSG - Home
  • Barcelona - Away
  • Sporting CP - Home
  • Porto - Away
  • Napoli - Home
  • RB Leipzig - Away
  • AEK Athens - Home
  • Lens - Away

Liverpool

  • Atletico Madrid - Home
  • Inter Milan - Away
  • Porto - Home
  • Club Brugge - Away
  • Villarreal - Home
  • Fenerbahce - Away
  • Lens - Home
  • LASK - Away

Aston Villa

  • PSG - Home
  • Barcelona - Away
  • Borussia Dortmund - Home
  • Club Brugge - Away
  • Fenerbahce - Home
  • Galatasaray - Away
  • Viking - Home
  • Slavia Prague - Away

New Champions League format

The 2026-27 Champions League has 36 teams competing in a single league table. Every club will play eight different opponents, with two opponents coming from each of the four pots.

Each team will play four matches at home and four away.

The top eight teams will automatically qualify for the Round of 16. Teams finishing from ninth to 24th will enter the knockout play-offs, while clubs finishing 25th or lower will be eliminated from European competition.

Champions League important dates

  • Matchday 1: 8-10 Sept, 2026
  • Matchday 2: Oct 13-14
  • Matchday 3: Oct 20-21
  • Matchday 4: Nov 3-4
  • Matchday 5: Nov 24-25
  • Matchday 6: Dec 8-9
  • Matchday 7: 19-20 Jan, 2027
  • Matchday 8: Jan 27
  • Knockout play-offs: Feb 16-17 and 23-24
  • Round of 16: Mar 9-10 and 16-17
  • Quarter-finals: Apr 6-7 and 13-14
  • Semi-finals: Apr 27-28 and May 4-5
  • Final: 5 Jun, 2027, at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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