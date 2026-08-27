/Champions League 2026-27 draw: PSG, Barcelona set for blockbuster clash, Man Utd face Bayern

The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase draw has set up several exciting matches. Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will face Barcelona and Manchester City, while 15-time winners Real Madrid will take on Inter Milan and Arsenal. The draw took place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday I(Aug 27). This is the third season of the new format, which has replaced the traditional group stage.
PSG enter the tournament as back-to-back champions after beating Arsenal on penalties in last season’s final. Luis Enrique’s team will now aim to become only the fourth club to win the European Cup/Champions League three years in a row, following Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Ajax.
PSG face Manchester City, Barcelona
PSG received one of the toughest draws, as they will host Barcelona and Roma, while their away games include Manchester City and Aston Villa.
Their other opponents are Galatasaray, Villarreal, Slovan Bratislava and Como.
PSG’s eight opponents
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- Barcelona - Home
- Manchester City - Away
- Roma - Home
- Aston Villa - Away
- Galatasaray - Home
- Villarreal - Away
- Slovan Bratislava - Home
- Como - Away
Real Madrid handed Arsenal Test
Real Madrid will start their Champions League campaign under returning manager Jose Mourinho. They will host Inter Milan, PSV Eindhoven, RB Leipzig, LASK and their away matches are against Arsenal, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens.
The Inter Milan game will have an added storyline, as Mourinho guided Inter to the Champions League title in 2010 before joining Real Madrid. He has now returned to Madrid on a contract running until 2029.
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Real Madrid’s eight opponents
- Inter Milan - Home
- Arsenal - Away
- PSV Eindhoven - Home
- Roma - Away
- RB Leipzig - Home
- Shakhtar Donetsk - Away
- LASK - Home
- AEK Athens - Away
Bayern renew rivalry with Manchester United
Bayern Munich will host Arsenal, Real Betis, Bodo/Glimt and Slavia Prague and their away fixtures are against Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Lille and Viking.
Bayern Munich’s eight opponents
- Arsenal - Home
- Atletico Madrid - Away
- Real Betis - Home
- Manchester United - Away
- Bodo/Glimt - Home
- Lille - Away
- Slavia Prague - Home
- Viking - Away
Manchester United to face Atletico
Manchester United will welcome Bayern Munich, Roma, RB Leipzig and Sabah at home. Their away games will be against Atletico Madrid, Sporting CP, Villarreal and Como.
Manchester United’s eight opponents
- Bayern Munich - Home
- Atletico Madrid - Away
- Roma - Home
- Sporting CP - Away
- RB Leipzig - Home
- Villarreal - Away
- Sabah - Home
- Como - Away
Other major draws
Barcelona
- Manchester City - Home
- Aston Villa - Home
- Feyenoord - Home
- Como - Home
- PSG - Away
- Sporting Lisbon - Away
- Galatasaray - Away
- Sabah - Away
Arsenal
- Real Madrid - Home
- Bayern Munich - Away
- Borussia Dortmund - Home
- Real Betis - Away
- Lille - Home
- Napoli - Away
- Sabah - Home
- Slavia Prague - Away
Manchester City
- PSG - Home
- Barcelona - Away
- Sporting CP - Home
- Porto - Away
- Napoli - Home
- RB Leipzig - Away
- AEK Athens - Home
- Lens - Away
Liverpool
- Atletico Madrid - Home
- Inter Milan - Away
- Porto - Home
- Club Brugge - Away
- Villarreal - Home
- Fenerbahce - Away
- Lens - Home
- LASK - Away
Aston Villa
- PSG - Home
- Barcelona - Away
- Borussia Dortmund - Home
- Club Brugge - Away
- Fenerbahce - Home
- Galatasaray - Away
- Viking - Home
- Slavia Prague - Away
New Champions League format
The 2026-27 Champions League has 36 teams competing in a single league table. Every club will play eight different opponents, with two opponents coming from each of the four pots.
Each team will play four matches at home and four away.
The top eight teams will automatically qualify for the Round of 16. Teams finishing from ninth to 24th will enter the knockout play-offs, while clubs finishing 25th or lower will be eliminated from European competition.
Champions League important dates
- Matchday 1: 8-10 Sept, 2026
- Matchday 2: Oct 13-14
- Matchday 3: Oct 20-21
- Matchday 4: Nov 3-4
- Matchday 5: Nov 24-25
- Matchday 6: Dec 8-9
- Matchday 7: 19-20 Jan, 2027
- Matchday 8: Jan 27
- Knockout play-offs: Feb 16-17 and 23-24
- Round of 16: Mar 9-10 and 16-17
- Quarter-finals: Apr 6-7 and 13-14
- Semi-finals: Apr 27-28 and May 4-5
- Final: 5 Jun, 2027, at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid