/Trump's empire under siege: Who really runs Washington now? The Verdict

Donald Trump still occupies the White House, but the political landscape in Washington is changing dramatically. And the latest confrontation involving Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth raises fresh questions about presidential authority, military accountability and congressional oversight.



Democrats have captured both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, setting the stage for a confrontation with the Trump administration when the new Congress takes office in January. Trump has already questioned the election results.



In a Truth Social post, the president asked whether the election was honest and suggested voting machines influenced the outcome, without providing supporting evidence. Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing eight articles of impeachment introduced by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie.



The allegations concern military operations involving Iran, Yemen and Venezuela, alongside questions about executive authority and compliance with US law. At a Pentagon press briefing, Hegseth described the impeachment effort as a political spectacle, accused his critics of sabotage and questioned why his predecessor had not faced similar proceedings.



He also argued that the controversy was not about him personally, but about the American service members defending the country. However, that defence raises an important distinction. Congressional scrutiny of civilian military leadership is not inherently an attack on the armed forces. The constitutional debate concerns the decisions made by officials entrusted with military authority.



Trump, meanwhile, has defended Hegseth. During an impromptu White House briefing, the president criticised Massie, attacked CNN and praised his defence secretary's record. He also joked about making UFC chief Dana White his press secretary.



The political confrontation comes as the Iran war and rising living costs continue to generate public dissatisfaction.

Trump's supporters argue that the administration's military decisions have strengthened American security. Critics question the legality, costs and consequences of those operations.