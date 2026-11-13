The world goes dark: Have tech giants become too powerful?

Microsoft's global outage, stretching into Friday, November 13, disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other digital services, affecting businesses, governments and millions of users across continents.

Australia's domestic intelligence agency and federal police were among those affected. In India, airlines reported disruptions to customer email services. Even artificial intelligence companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, encountered problems with Microsoft-connected tools.

The disruption was not simply an inconvenience. It exposed a structural vulnerability in the modern digital economy.

Microsoft says recovery efforts are progressing and that there is no indication of malicious activity. But the absence of a cyberattack does not make the situation any less troubling.

Consider the contradiction.

Governments spend billions strengthening national security, protecting critical infrastructure and promoting digital sovereignty. Yet essential communications and workplace systems remain heavily dependent on infrastructure controlled by private technology corporations.

Businesses invest in digital transformation, promising efficiency, productivity and uninterrupted operations. But what happens when the very platforms supporting those promises become unavailable?

And where does accountability begin?

Technology giants collect subscription revenues, expand their cloud empires and increasingly position themselves as indispensable partners to governments and corporations. Yet when major disruptions occur, customers and the wider public often absorb the consequences. This is not an argument against technological innovation. Nor does every outage amount to corporate negligence.

It is a warning about excessive concentration, inadequate contingency planning and the dangerous assumption that convenience automatically guarantees resilience. Governments must demand stronger continuity safeguards. Businesses need credible backup systems. Regulators must examine whether growing dependence on a handful of providers creates unacceptable systemic risks.

Because the most disturbing revelation from Microsoft's global disruption is not that technology can fail.

It is that so much of the modern world can be affected when one provider does.