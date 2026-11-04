/The Verdict | Trump’s final two years: Can he repair America’s fractured global relationships?

Donald Trump promised to make America great again. But as the dust settles on America's midterm elections, a more uncomfortable question emerges: has his America First agenda left Washington increasingly isolated on the world stage?

From Europe to Asia, Trump's foreign policy has strained longstanding partnerships, disrupted trade relationships and raised questions about America's reliability as a global ally.

Across the Atlantic, disagreements over tariffs, defence spending and security commitments have tested relations with European allies. In Asia, trade tensions have complicated Washington's relationships with key partners, including India.

Trump's sweeping tariffs, aggressive negotiating tactics and extensive use of executive orders have become defining features of his presidency.

Supporters argue these measures protect American interests, strengthen Washington's bargaining position and challenge unfair international arrangements. Critics contend they have damaged diplomatic trust, increased economic uncertainty and weakened America's global standing.

Now, with two years remaining in his presidency, Trump faces a different political reality.

Democrats have secured sweeping midterm victories, taking control of both chambers of Congress and delivering unexpected defeats to Republicans in traditionally conservative territory.

Trump has congratulated Democrats and expressed willingness to cooperate. Yet his warnings about using presidential veto power suggest that confrontation could remain central to Washington's politics.

Can Trump rebuild relationships with traditional allies? Will he reconsider his tariff policies and confrontational diplomacy? Or will the remaining years of his presidency bring further political and international disputes?

For Democrats, electoral success presents an equally significant challenge.

Congressional oversight and accountability are essential democratic responsibilities. But investigations and political battles alone will not address Americans' concerns about prices, employment, healthcare and the cost of living.

Democrats will have greater congressional authority, but Trump will retain the presidency and substantial executive powers. Meaningful legislative progress may require compromise between political rivals.

The election has changed Washington's balance of power. It has not automatically resolved America's domestic or international challenges.

Trump must decide whether to pursue cooperation or confrontation. Democrats must demonstrate that winning power is not the same as using it.

Will the next two years be spent repairing relationships and solving problems, or fighting another round of political battles?