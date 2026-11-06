There was a time when the BJP would stand in opposition and question the AAP government over Delhi's poisonous air.

They would wear N-95 masks, hold press conferences and call the capital a gas chamber.

Today, Delhi is once again a gas chamber. And you can't even conveniently blame it on Diwali yet.

The government has changed. The political party in power has changed. But the fundamental problem of Delhi's air pollution remains the same.

And every political party, whether it's AAP or BJP, needs to understand its responsibility to turn its promises into measurable results. Yet, Delhi is once again witnessing a political blame game over deteriorating air quality while you and I suffer.

It really does not matter if you say AQI is better than what it was last year or that there is no wind movement at this time, so pollutants build up. What did both AAP and BJP do to contain pollution?

AAP accuses BJP of unfairly blaming Punjab's farmers. BJP blames stubble burning. We get it. Punjab elections are inching closer, and you don't want to upset any vote bank.

But what about the people breathing this air?

What about the children going to school? The elderly struggling to breathe? The workers who cannot afford to stay indoors?

Delhi's pollution is not a problem created by one government or one season. It involves vehicular emissions, road dust, construction, industrial pollution, waste burning, crop-residue burning and unfavourable weather conditions.

And it's very convenient to blame Diwali, but look at the AQI in Delhi right now and you'd know that it's already in a severe category, where our lungs are being damaged each time we inhale.

This problem requires coordination between Delhi, its neighbouring states and the central government.

And so, the responsibility lies as much on governments as it does on citizens, you and I.

Delhi does not need another season of press conferences and political accusations.